So much has been said about a possible transfer to Liverpool for Timo Werner this Summer that there has to be some truth in it, but it starts to look more unlikely as time goes on.

The Daily Mail has indicated that other Premier League clubs are starting to circle, but it might not be bad news for Jurgen Klopp and his team.

The report suggests that the player’s agent has been in contact with Man United and Chelsea about a possible transfer, but that would fit perfectly with a common trend.

Generally an agent will start to spread rumours about other interest if a deal is being held up, and that could be exactly what’s going on here.

The report goes on to say that he has a £52m release clause, but he’s waiting on an offer from Liverpool and that would be his preferred destination.

They also add that he’s made it clear that he has no interest in a move to Bayern Munich, so the Premier League is starting to look like the most likely landing spot.

Despite all this talk there’s still no sign that a deal is close, although it is starting to look inevitable.