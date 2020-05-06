Atletico star Thomas Partey has been warned against making a move to England to play for Arsenal, according to a report in the Metro.

The Ghana international has emerged as one of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta’s primary targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window and the player wants to make the move to Emirates, according to the Telegraph.

Arsenal could do with a signing of Partey’s calibre in midfield, with Gunners boss Arteta likely to want upgrades on under-performing players like Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi in that area of the pitch.

However, the defensive midfielder has been warned against making the move to England by former Ghana midfielder Nii Lamptey.

Speaking about Partey’s intended move to Arsenal to Ocean 1 TV as cited in the Metro, Lamptey said:

“There are numerous offers coming for Thomas Partey but his career will take a nosedive if he doesn’t choose his next move well.

“The country and league he will pick will determine his future. I will advise him to stay in Spain rather than going to England or Italy.

“Per style of play, he can move within Spain and join another top club rather than focusing on the financial gains to move out of the country because that can be suicidal.

“Sometimes, decision making can destroy your career. My move to England was a wrong one for me.

“Aston Villa was a wrong move because their style of play was not going to suit me. If I had gone to France or Spain at that time, it would have helped my career more than going to England.” he added.

AFC fans will surely be hoping Partey ignores these words of advice to stay in Spain, as they will be hoping their club can secure the signing of this exciting target who could play a big role in helping the team become genuine top four contenders once again.