Man Utd stalwart Nemanja Matic has lauded Marcus Rashford and has tipped him to go on and become one of the best forwards in the game.

The 22-year-old has been a pivotal figure in the squad since making his breakthrough for the senior side in the 2015/16 campaign, going on to score 64 goals and provide 32 assists in 201 appearances for the club.

SEE MORE: ‘He will win us trophies’ – Man Utd star heaps praise on Solskjaer, backs him to be successful

It’s been a frustrating season this year as he’s been sidelined with a back injury since January, prior to which he was starting to make a decisive impact on a more regular basis for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Time will tell if Rashford can play a key role in the end of the season given the schedule has been on hold since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Matic believes that he has a big future ahead of him and is destined to be amongst the top players in world football if he can continue to improve his game.

“We have a lot of young players, but they have maybe not reached their top yet, but Marcus Rashford has the ability to be one of the best players in the world in his position. He’s still improving, but he has everything to reach that top level,” he is quoted as saying by The Guardian.

With pace, movement, an eye for creativity and a goalscoring ability, Rashford ticks all the right boxes to continue to be a major threat for Man Utd moving forward.

However, he can still undoubtedly improve his all-round game, and if he wants to be in the category that Matic is talking about, he still has to produce more consistently week in and week out to be the stand-out figure in this Man Utd side.

If he can do that, stays clear of injuries and is happy to remain in Manchester, then perhaps the Red Devils are looking at their talisman for the best part of a decade to come and that’s the kind of stage which will help become one of the top forwards in football.