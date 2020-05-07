AC Milan have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of Lyon forward Memphis Depay amid increasing doubts over his future with the Ligue 1 outfit.

After a disappointing spell with Man Utd, the Dutch international has rediscovered his best form at Lyon, scoring 53 goals and providing 43 assists in 134 appearances.

However, doubts have seemingly emerged over his future as Tuttomercatoweb note that with his current contract expiring in 2021 and no Champions League football likely at Lyon next season, he could be set to move with Milan making contact over a swoop.

It’s suggested the Rossoneri could launch a €20m offer with a future resale clause, as it’s noted that renewal talks have been unsuccessful thus far and his valuation has dropped from €50m.

With Milan still off the pace themselves in terms of qualifying for the Champions League in Serie A, it remains to be seen if Depay is convinced over a switch, but he could be a crucial addition to the squad ahead of next season to add more firepower to the squad and help them bridge that gap.

As per the club’s official site, a decision will need to be made on Zlatan Ibrahimovic this summer on whether or not to exercise an option to extend his stay for a further 12 months, but regardless of whether or not the 38-year-old stays or leaves, Milan arguably need more quality and depth in that department.

Depay could provide that, and after how his last experience went of joining a giant of European football after bagging just seven goals and six assists in 53 games for United, the Dutch forward could be eager to put it right if the opportunity arose again.