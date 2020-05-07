Arsenal are reportedly in talks over a deal to seal the free transfer of young Norwegian winger George Lewis.

According to Goal, the 19-year-old impressed during a trial period with the club earlier this year, and is now set to join and link up with Steve Bould’s Under-23 side rather than going straight into the first-team.

Arsenal have done some fine work in the transfer market recently in terms of spotting the best youth from around the world, with Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba and Matteo Guendouzi proving smart finds.

Gooners will now hope Lewis can prove another good signing, and he could end up being a bargain if he fulfils his potential as he’s currently a free agent.

Still, it remains to be seen if this deal definitely goes through, and even if it does, it may be some time before we get to see Lewis in a red and white shirt.

Football has been suspended during the coronavirus pandemic and it’s not yet clear when the Premier League will be able to return.