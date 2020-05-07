Zlatan Ibrahimovic has bizarrely weighed in on the Henrikh Mkhitaryan transfer saga with a cryptic tweet to their agent Mino Raiola.

Both players are represented by Raiola, so it’s not at all clear why Ibrahimovic is getting involved like this in a way that potentially makes things awkward for his representative and a fellow client.

Mkhitaryan is currently on loan at Roma from Arsenal, and the Armenia international perhaps seems unlikely to return to the Emirates Stadium after failing to make an impact and falling out of favour.

Still, Raiola took issue with what he feels was fake news about the player, and hit out at speculation in a tweet.

However, Ibrahimovic then replied to that tweet, insisting that it is, in fact, true news…

We’ll have to see if Raiola or Mkhitaryan respond to this, but for now we’re all a little in the dark about this slightly bizarre episode.

Either way, Arsenal fans can probably be relieved if it means Mkhitaryan won’t be staying in north London as he’s surely someone they’ll think it’s wise to cash in on if they can!