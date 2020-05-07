Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke sees his wealth rise by over £300m during the Coronavirus crisis

Of course you can’t just expect an owner to plough all of their wealth into their football club, but it’s interesting to look at their financial matters in comparison with the club.

The Mirror have looked at the latest with Stan Kroenke’s personal situation, and it’s very different to the one we’ve seen at Arsenal.

The Arsenal owner’s wealth has risen by an estimated £323m since the start of this year, while his wife’s has risen by around £97m.

They go on to point out the difference with the situation at Arsenal and it is staggering. They point to the debacle with Mesut Ozil and trying to get the whole team to take a pay cut, with the club needing to make substantial savings of around £25m.

It’s been clear over the years that Kroenke hasn’t been looking to invest much of his own money into the club, and it’s understandable that the fans won’t like that.

The reality is that he’s good at making money and purely sees Arsenal as a business, but a failure to invest could see the value of his club fall so there’s a balance to be struck.

Despite that, it does put a lot of things into perspective.