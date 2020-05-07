Top quality full backs are few and far between these days, so it’s no surprise that a lot of clubs will be interested in the same players when they become available.

David Alaba has been thought of as one of Europe’s best full backs for years now, he’s been a permanent feature in the Bayern Munich team and can also play in midfield or at centre back.

That versatility is the sign of a great football mind and it points to him being a top class player, but there’s also a feeling that if he wants to leave then this might be his time.

The Daily Mail have reported on the latest with the Austrian, who’s contract will run out at the end of next season.

They he’s rejected a new contract so a transfer could happen, with Barcelona being one of the first teams to show an interest, presumably as the eventual successor to Jordi Alba.

They go on to report that Antonio Conte has followed him for a while and even tried to sign him for Chelsea, so he’s hopeful of making another effort to sign him too.

It’s not clear how much it would take for Bayern to sell, but if he’s entering the last year of his contract then it does leave them in a tough spot.