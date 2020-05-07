The BBC have announced their Premier League team of the season, and it’s mostly as you’d expect with Liverpool hugely dominant.

Seven Reds stars make the line up, but there is a surprise in there as Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes made the cut.

This is despite the Portugal international only joining the Red Devils back in January, and playing just five games in the English top flight in total.

He has, in fairness, been superb in the few appearances he has made, which shows he’s surely set to be a big hit in the Premier League in the future.

It remains to be seen if we’ll get the chance to see Fernandes in action again any time soon as there remains so much uncertainty about the possible return of the Premier League this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the Bundesliga is restarting next week, and one hopes they can make a success of it in Germany to give us hope of following their lead in England.

For now, though, we have to settle on a team of the season based on the games that have been completed, and it’s fair to say it’s been Liverpool’s season…

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Roberts, Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane all get in from Jurgen Klopp’s league leaders.

Manchester City have not been at their usual best, so just the two players from their squad get in – Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero – and the final place goes to Leicester City’s Caglar Soyuncu in defence after a fine breakthrough campaign.

Liverpool fans will now just be hoping they can look forward to getting those two wins needed to confirm their status as champions for the first time in 30 years.

Until then, awards like this will mean little as the threat of the season possibly being voided hangs in the air.