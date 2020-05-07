Although there are potentially still 10 games left for Arsenal to play in the 2019/20 Premier League season, Mikel Arteta won’t be able to call upon the services of one player.

The French Ligue 1 season has been cancelled, meaning that loan players in that division will return to their respective parent clubs, however, they will be unable to take part in any football action until next season.

That means that William Saliba will only be able to train with his Gunners team-mates after his season long loan at Saint-Etienne was cut short.

According to football.london, Arsenal’s head of football Raul Sanllehi and chief executive Vinai Venkatesham addressed the issue of player contracts during the pandemic, whilst speaking on a video call during an Arsenal Supporters’ Trust fans forum.

Though contracts of players whose deals end on June 30 can be extended according to Sanllehi and Venkatesham, they also confirmed per football.london that the club will not loan any players out as they cannot play any games for their new clubs – with Saliba used as an example.