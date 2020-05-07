We’ve seen a few weeks of claims and rumours about huge transfers still going ahead this Summer, but it sounds like the reality is starting to settle in.

Clubs will probably have less money to spend on fees and wages, while there’s also the question of how society will react to football clubs spending money just weeks after pushing for players to take a pay cut.

The potential transfer of Jadon Sancho to Man United has been spoken about for a while now, but a recent report from 101greatgoals has given the clearest indication yet that it won’t be happening.

They quote Sky Sports in saying that Borussia Dortmund would still be looking for over £100m to let him go, so it’s hard to see that valuation being met.

As a result they go on to say that Dortmund are now expecting him to stay in Germany this Summer, although that could just push the speculation on to the next transfer window.

Man United do sound like the most likely destination, but the report also indicates that Liverpool and Chelsea have shown an interest in him too.

It will be interesting to see how he gets on if he does stay in Germany, and some clubs might be hoping his form drops off a bit – purely to lower that future asking price.