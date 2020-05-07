Contact made: AC Milan consider €40m swoop or initial loan deal for Real Madrid star

AC Milan have reportedly made contact with Real Madrid and Luka Jovic’s agent as they prepare to launch a possible offer for the striker this summer.

The 22-year-old enjoyed an impressive spell at Eintracht Frankfurt prior to this season, scoring 36 goals and providing nine assists in 75 appearances.

That in turn saw him earn a move to Real Madrid last summer, but he hasn’t been able to hit top form since his switch to the Bernabeu as it’s been a difficult campaign for him thus far.

Jovic has managed just two goals and two assists in 24 outings for Los Blancos, although many of those appearances have been off the bench late on in games and so it will no doubt have been difficult for him to make the desired impact without having a consistent run of minutes to show his worth.

With that in mind, it has seemingly led to talk of a potential exit, as Calciomercato report that Milan have made contact with both Real Madrid and Jovic’s agent as it’s suggested that they could be willing to splash out around €40m for the Serbian international, or would launch an initial two-year loan offer with an obligation to buy included.

Time will tell whether or not that’s enough to convince Real Madrid to green light an exit and if Jovic would be open to a move to the San Siro, but Milan are seemingly preparing to try and bolster their attacking options ahead of next season.

Given the lack of quality and depth up front at Milan beyond Zlatan Ibrahimovic, a move for Jovic would make sense to add more firepower to the squad. The report adds that if he were to arrive, the Swede would perhaps move on, while Zinedine Zidane must decide if he is going to rely on Jovic or not, as if it’s the latter, he could be sold to avoid seeing his valuation drop further.

In turn, it remains to be seen if Jovic leaves, as if his role stays the same when the season resumes, he may well have to consider his options outside of Madrid to get back to his best and showcase the quality we saw from him during his time at Frankfurt.