Newcastle United are reportedly ready to seal the transfer of Barcelona misfit Philippe Coutinho as he emerges as a key target for Mauricio Pochettino, who they’re said to be keen to hire as manager.

According to Mundo Deportivo, these plans are part of an ambitious revamp that could take place at St James’ Park under their wealthy new owners once a takeover is completed.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle can realistically persuade Coutinho to join them over other big clubs, though, with Sport recently linking the Brazil international strongly with a possible move to Chelsea.

The Blues could be able to offer Champions League football next season as they currently occupy fourth place, but it’s sure to be some time before Newcastle can work their way up to that level, even with huge amounts of investment.

The Magpies would surely do well, however, to land Pochettino as their manager, with Mundo Deportivo suggesting the Argentine wanted the 27-year-old when he was at Tottenham as well.

Pochettino is one of the finest managers in the world, and far more experienced than rookie Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.

Mundo Deportivo report that Coutinho could leave Barca for around £87.5million after struggling to impress at the Nou Camp.

In a possible boost for Newcastle, one could imagine Chelsea would feel their money could be better spent somewhere else after Coutinho’s big drop-off in form since leaving Liverpool.