“I shouldn’t be saying this” – Fabregas makes surprise admission about special moment in Arsenal-Chelsea clash

Former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas has admitted that one controversial moment was actually pretty special to him.

The Spaniard played for both London giants in his Premier League career, but started out as a youngster at Arsenal before later becoming club captain.

Fabregas then left for Barcelona for a three-year spell before returning to England with Chelsea, where he finally got his hands on a couple of Premier League titles.

Still, the 33-year-old reflected on a moment during his Arsenal days when he came up against Chelsea in the Carling Cup final and a huge brawl between the players disrupted the game.

I shouldn’t be saying this but moments like this sometimes makes football even more special. Proper passion for wanting to win even if it’s not always possible. https://t.co/6evioFUjd3 — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) May 6, 2020

While many tend to say they don’t like to see ugly scenes like this in matches, it can also make for great entertainment at times.

And Fabregas admits he feels it can make games more special as it shows the passion of the players and a will to win.

Fair play to Cesc for tweeting that even thought it might not be popular!