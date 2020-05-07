‘He will win us trophies’ – Man Utd star heaps praise on Solskjaer, backs him to be successful

Man Utd stalwart Nemanja Matic has praised boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and is adamant that he can bring success back to Old Trafford in the coming years.

The Red Devils were on an 11-game unbeaten run prior to the suspension of the campaign, showing signs that they could be getting back on the right track to compete on a consistent basis.

With their work in the transfer market improving over the last two windows after making quality additions to the squad including the likes of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Bruno Fernandes, things are arguably looking a lot more positive at the club.

However, there’s no ignoring the gap that still exists between them and rivals Liverpool and Manchester City, as it remains significant dating back to last season.

Nevertheless, Matic is evidently confident that the right man is in charge of the football club to lead them to success, with the Europa League and FA Cup still up for grabs this season as well as the ongoing scrap for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

“Ole is a great manager. I think he has improved a lot since he came to United, and he is different now. I’m sure he has a great future here, and he will win us trophies,” he is quoted as saying by The Guardian.

Time will tell if that’s the case and how long it takes for Man Utd to be in that position, as of course with any manager, if they are backed financially by the club and there aren’t short-term results, it could increase pressure on them to keep their job.

Solskjaer seemingly has a long-term strategy in mind given the ages of the players that he is targeting, but Matic is clearly confident that if he is given time and faith by the club, he will deliver success.

It remains to be seen if that will be this season as we await decisions on how the campaign will be completed, but Solskjaer will hope that his side can pick up from where they left off whenever that might be.