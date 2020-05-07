‘He’s the inspiration’ – Rio Ferdinand lauds key Liverpool star for influence on side

Rio Ferdinand was full of praise for Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson as part of a look back at the club’s success last season and ongoing push for trophies.

The 29-year-old joined the Reds in 2011, and although he has been a consistent presence in the side throughout his time on Merseyside thus far, he has started to develop and mature into a top-class player in recent years.

After lifting the Champions League trophy last season followed by the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, Liverpool are well on course to end their wait for a Premier League title this year if the season is completed.

A pivotal part in that sustained push for trophies has been Henderson, and Ferdinand has lauded the midfield general for the impact and influence he has had on Liverpool and the influence he continues to have while growing into his leadership role and flourishing at Anfield having stepped into the void left behind by Steven Gerrard.

Ferdinand insisted that it’s not just on the pitch where he’s crucial either, as he notes that he’s convinced that Henderson’s presence in the dressing room, setting the standard in training and around the club is making a big difference too.

Further, he added that Liverpool miss him when he’s not in the side now and aren’t quite as convincing, and that is arguably the biggest compliment that can be given to him to reemphasise just how important he is to the club and to Jurgen Klopp moving forward.