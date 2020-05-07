In news that is sure to put a smile on the faces of Arsenal’s supporters, one former club legend has suggested that he wouldn’t mind returning, perhaps in a coaching capacity, to north London.

As a former team-mate of current manager, Mikel Arteta, and a player who was worshipped by the Gunners faithful, the news that Santi Cazorla would potentially like to help Arteta as he seeks to bring the glory days back to Arsenal is likely to be well received.

“I don’t know what my legacy is [at Arsenal],” Cazorla told Vamos and cited by Metro. “You have to ask the fans, but I want to thank everyone. I don’t know what I will do next, maybe a coach, maybe a sports director, but I would like to come back.”

It’s not clear exactly when any return may take place, but one thing is crystal clear. Cazorla would have a huge job on his hands alongside his fellow Spaniard, given that, at the time of writing, Arsenal are an incredible 42 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

It could be argued that former players of clubs are generally given a little more time than outsiders to turn things around, however, the Gunners don’t just need to get back to winning ways but also need to put trophies in the cabinet.

Arsene Wenger was a convenient fall guy when he was in charge at the Emirates Stadium, but it can already be seen since his departure, that the reasons for Arsenal’s continuous under-performance go a lot deeper than the Frenchman.