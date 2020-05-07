In a bid to get Manchester United to part with one of their players this summer, Italian giants, Juventus, have given the Red Devils a choice of three players in part-exchange.

Paul Pogba’s immediate future would appear to be away from Old Trafford, but with the coronavirus pandemic wreaking financial havoc on football clubs and businesses everywhere, player swaps or part exchanges are almost certain to feature heavily in the summer transfer window.

To that end, Sky Sports report that the only way in which Pogba will return to the Old Lady is by United taking one of either Douglas Costa, Alex Sandro or Federico Bernardeschi as part of the deal.

It’s not clear at this stage whether any of the trio would be of interest to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however, with Sky Sports also suggesting that the French World Cup winner would be happy with a move back to the Serie A giants, it’s surely in United’s best interests to try and get a deal over the line.