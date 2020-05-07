Liverpool could reportedly have the edge over other Premier League clubs in the pursuit of the potential transfer of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegal international could be free to leave Napoli for around €100million, or possibly less, according to the latest report on his future from Calciomercato.

The report links Liverpool as potential suitors for Koulibaly, and it suggests he’d prefer to join them or another major European club over the likes of Tottenham, Newcastle and Everton.

This is a bit harsh on Spurs, perhaps, given that they reached the Champions League final just last season and are managed by a big name in Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham also boast many other world class players on their books, such as Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, and will likely be contenders for the top four in years to come.

Still, Liverpool fans can be excited by this news, with Tuttomercatoweb also recently linking the Merseyside giants as having held talks over a possible move.

Koulibaly is one of the finest defenders in world football and if he moves to Anfield to partner Virgil van Dijk, Jurgen Klopp’s side would be close to unstoppable.