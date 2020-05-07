Liverpool could reportedly face competition from Inter for RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner, as the Italian giants have identified him as a possible replacement for Lautaro Martinez.

The 24-year-old has emerged as one of the top talents in Europe during his prolific spell with the Bundesliga outfit, as he’s scored 88 goals and provided 39 assists in 150 appearances.

SEE MORE: Liverpool face Premier League competition to sign Werder Bremen star this Summer

Coupled with 11 goals in 29 caps for Germany, Werner is arguably looking at a big future for club and country if he continues to improve, develop and gets the nod to have a prominent role.

According to the Guardian earlier this week, Liverpool have opted to delay making a decision on a potential bid for the German international, as they wait to see what the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic looks like for football clubs before they splash out a big fee.

However, they may not want to wait too long as Calciomercato report, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, that Inter have identified him as a possible replacement for Lautaro Martinez who continues to be heavily linked with a switch to Barcelona this summer.

It’s added that his release clause could drop from €60m to €50m after June 15, and Liverpool are specifically mentioned in that report too as being an interested party.

In turn, if Inter do press ahead with a swoop for Werner, and have the possible boost of being armed with a fee from Martinez’s sale, it could be a cause for concern for Liverpool if they wish to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season.

While Jurgen Klopp does already boast a world-class squad at his disposal which is on course to add another major trophy to their collection if the Premier League season can be completed, led by Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in the final third, adding Werner would offer a new dynamic and further quality competition to help keep them top of the pile moving forward.

However, Inter could be out to ruin that plan if they swoop for Werner first.