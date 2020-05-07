Liverpool are reportedly looking ‘almost certain’ to be declared Premier League champions one way or another.

The Reds sit 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, but football has been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with uncertainty surrounding how the campaign might be completed.

According to the Times, even if the 2019/20 season cannot get going again this summer, the FA would block any attempt to declare the season null and void.

This is good news for Liverpool as it means they could be given the Premier League trophy despite technically still needing two more wins to be mathematically out of sight at the top.

The Times explains that the FA have the power to step in if Premier League clubs try to simply write off this season, as the governing body legally needs to consent any movement of clubs between divisions.

On top of that, they also submit representatives to play in European competitions, so the Times state they will insist that these decisions are made based on sporting merit.

If games cannot get going again, this will surely mean simply saying the current table is the final one, or deciding places based on points per game.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the Premier League, as we’ve just seen two very different outcomes on football in France and Germany.

Ligue 1 was cancelled, with Paris Saint-Germain given the title due to being top of the table, but the Bundesliga has been confirmed as starting up again on May 16th.

Provided it is safe, fingers crossed we get to see the Premier League campaign completed properly at some point this summer.

If not, however, Liverpool fans can rest easy knowing that null and void now looks an extremely unlikely outcome at this point.