It’s amazing to think that we could see Loris Karius in a Liverpool shirt again, as it just seemed so unlikely after that Champions League final.

Even if he improved immeasurably, he would always have that reputation and everyone would be waiting to pounce on the slightest mistake.

He’s had a mixed spell in Turkey with Besiktas, but he’s now headed back to Anfield and the future seems unclear.

READ MORE: Liverpool face Premier League competition to sign Werder Bremen star this Summer

As reported by Sportwitness, his agent has been talking about his return and admitted that he has two years left on his Liverpool contract. He goes on to indicate that there isn’t a plan for the future just yet, so it’s possible he will just stay at the club.

With the financial uncertainty in the game just now it could be hard to move him on. The report does go on to say that there’s some interest from German club Mainz, but there’s no indication that a deal is close with that.

It seems unthinkable that he would displace Alisson in the first team, but if he trains hard and does well then he might manage to regain Klopp’s trust and force his way into Adrian’s number two role, but it still seems unlikely.