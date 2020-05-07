Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum aims cheeky dig at Man Utd’s Paul Pogba on Twitter

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum seemed to take a cheeky dig at Manchester United’s Paul Pogba on Twitter.

It’s a year ago today that Wijnaldum put in a world class performance against Barcelona in the semi-finals of the Champions League to secure a memorable 4-0 victory.

This saw Liverpool go through to the final, with Wijnaldum playing a starring role as he came off the bench to score two vital goals against Barca at Anfield.

The Dutchman was also generally brilliant in the middle of the park, as Liverpool FC blog Empire of the Kop pointed out with this video, which also aimed a dig at Pogba…

Wijnaldum is so underrated. You see Pogba doing this against Swansea and Sky Sports do an hour on it!pic.twitter.com/xCh7Q9xDLW — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 7, 2020

Interestingly enough, Wijnaldum seemed to suggest he approved of the suggestion that he doesn’t get enough credit compared to the United star.

See his response below…