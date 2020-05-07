Ander Herrera explains how Paul Pogba could improve at Manchester United

Paris Saint-German midfielder Ander Herrera has heaped praise on some of Manchester United’s top players. He reckons that Paul Pogba can be the “best midfielder in the world”, with Bruno Fernandes’ support.

Herrera, 30, signed for PSG last summer as a free agent from the Red Devils, however, his season has been disrupted by injuries. The midfielder has only made eight league appearances this season, scoring one goal.

Herrera has continued to support the English club following his exit and he is eager to see Pogba, Fernandes and Marcus Rashford all play together.

Despite admitting that Pogba’s future at Old Trafford seems to be in some doubt, Herrera heaped praise on his qualities and explained how he could finally show his best form.

In an interview with ESPN, the Spaniard spoke about Pogba’s situation, saying: “I haven’t spoken with him for a long time and I don’t know what he wants to do. It’s true every day in the papers we can read that he wants to leave, United are going to sell him or whatever.

“If he wants, he can be the best midfielder in the world. I have never seen a midfielder who has all the qualities you can have – he can recover the ball, he can pass, he can defend or attack, it’s difficult to steal the ball from him. But it’s true he’s had some ups and downs. But when he’s good, he was amazing, it was a pleasure to play with him.

“All the Manchester United fans want to see the best from Paul Pogba over the next one or two years and I’m optimistic, I believe that can happen. With Bruno Fernandes, a player I really like, and players that are more adapted to the team right now, I think Manchester United can do great things.

“Paul is the age to do it and with the help of Bruno and Marcus, some [other players] who can help him, he can be the best midfield player in the world.”

Herrera also praised 22-year-old Marcus Rashford, saying “he has quality”. Rashford’s season was cut short due to injury, but he still managed to score 14 goals.

“I think his maturity is good, it’s bigger now. He’s a United supporter since he was a kid and I think he really suffers when things don’t go well with the club, because we have won some titles in the last few years but Manchester United haven’t fought for the [Premier League] title in the last years – and that’s painful for Manchester United fans, I understand.

“As a player and a guy that really loves the passion of the fans, I also suffer a lot. So I think Marcus is trying to lead the team to the next level. He has everything to do it: he has the quality, the capacity and he has the mentality to do it.”