Once the transfer window re-opens for business, Manchester United will be expecting to lead the way in terms of signing those players that will help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bring back the glory days to Old Trafford.

They retain a confirmed interest in Inter Milan’s highly-rated striker, Lautaro Martinez, according to Sport, who cite ESPN as saying that the player’s preference is to sign for Barcelona, with Paris Saint-Germain also apparently in the hunt as they look to replace the outgoing Edinson Cavani.

What’s notable is that Barcelona don’t appear keen to pay the full asking price for the player, preferring to offer their own first-team stars in part exchange for the services of the 22-year-old, according to Gianluca DiMarzio cited by the Daily Express.

Whilst the Catalans are still dithering, that offers United the possibility to gazump them, if they’re willing to offer to match Lautaro’s release clause, which stands at £97.5m according to the Daily Express.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, such a figure might be beyond the Red Devils, but if the board are serious about backing their manager to the hilt, then signings of the calibre of Martinez are ones which will really put them back on the map.