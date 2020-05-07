It’s still hard to see big transfers happening this Summer due to the lockdown and the financial impact that will have, but it’s probably not a great PR move either.

Fans may feel annoyed that their club can throw money around while they struggle to make ends meet, while the media have been all over anyone who has broken the quarantine rules.

You would think that would rule out the prospect of Jack Grealish moving to Man United, due to the possible fee and negative press he’s received.

Despite that, The Sun say United are stepping up their interest in a possible £50m transfer, with Ole Gunnar Solskajer willing to overlook reports that he had broken the lockdown rules to go and see friends.

They go on to say that’s a key target for the club, while United have only heard good things about his character apart from that one incident, so they are still willing to make the move.

The problem could be that they go on to say that Villa will want around £70m to let him leave, so it’s possible that an agreement may not be reached.

It will be fascinating to see how he gets on if and when he makes a move to an elite club, but it certainly looks like he has the talent and the belief to make it.