Man Utd tipped to sign Barcelona youth star after renewal talks break down

Man Utd are reportedly set to sign Barcelona youth product Marc Jurado after renewal talks with the Catalan giants failed to result in a new agreement.

The 16-year-old has yet to feature for the senior squad, but he has been busy making a name for himself at youth level for the reigning La Liga champions.

United seem well covered at right back following the arrival of Aaron Wan-Bissaka last summer coupled with the presence of Diogo Dalot, and so it appears as though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has two long-term options in that department.

However, as reported by Sport, (translated by Football Espana) Jurado could now be Old Trafford bound as it’s suggested that he has failed to reach an agreement with Barcelona on a contract renewal, and he will instead now play for United next season.

It’s added that they’ll likely receive €1.5m as a compensation fee for losing the talented youngster, and the report seems to suggest that it is somewhat of a blow for them as Jurado is highly regarded at the club as perhaps having been one of the top young players capable of making a future breakthrough in the first team.

Based on the report above, it sounds as though that is no longer the case, and it remains to be seen if he’ll have better luck at Man Utd as he’ll no doubt go into their youth set-up initially before trying to make an impression on Solskjaer in the years ahead.

As detailed above though, with the options already available in the senior side at right back, it promises to be a difficult task to move up the pecking order at Old Trafford, while in contrast there seems to be an obvious lack of quality and depth in that area at Barcelona beyond Nelson Semedo.

Further, with Sport casting doubt over his future at the Nou Camp, it arguably becomes clearer why losing Jurado could be seen as such a big blow as he might have been a long-term solution on the right side of the defence.