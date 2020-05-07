Man Utd transfer news: Barcelona youth star set to sign, Juventus give choice of trio in Pogba bid, interest for striker retained

There has been plenty of Man Utd transfer news today, with the Premier League giants giving fans glimpses of hope that their team will be strong enough to qualify for the Champions League next season.

The Red Devils are seemingly sticking to their transfer strategy of targeting young talent, as they look set to sign Barcelona academy star Marc Jurado. The 16-year-old right-back has reportedly rejected a three-year contract offer from Blaugrana, and United will only have to pay the Catalan side a small compensation fee for him.

United have very promising depth in this position, with Aaron Wan Bissaka and Diogo Dalot aged 22 and 21 respectively. This will make it tough for the youngster to move up the pecking order, whereas beyond Nelson Semedo, Barcelona have a lack of conviction in this area.

In other news, Juventus have tempted United to sell Paul Pogba to the Bianconeri. They have offered the English club a choice of three players in a part-exchange deal for the French midfielder.

The Turin-based team have offered players to help reduce the necessary money to buy the World Cup winner – the global health crisis will have severely effected the Old Lady’s finances. Douglas Costa, Alex Sandro and Federico Bernardeschi are reportedly Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s options for part of this deal.

Manchester United have also retained a confirmed interest in Inter Milan’s Argentinian striker, Lautaro Martinez. Although Barcelona are reportedly favourites to sign the 22-year-old, they don’t seem keen on paying his full price. Instead, they prefer to offer players in part exchange.

If United are willing to match Martinez’ £97.5M release clause, they would not need to sign Moussa Dembele, Odion Ighalo and Timo Werner among others. He would provide a lethal goalscoring threat for the club, something missing since the days of Robin Van Persie and Wayne Rooney.