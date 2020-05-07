There have been a few big names that have transferred to MLS sides in recent years, including the likes of David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but the biggest signing could be about to be made.

Now the owner of Inter Miami, Beckham clearly wants to make his mark in the boardroom as much as he did on the pitch, and to that end, he wants one Real Madrid star to be Inter’s first marquee signing of the summer.

According to Eldesmarque and cited by the Daily Star, Inter’s sporting director, Paul McDonough, has confirmed that the club want to sign Colombia international, James Rodriguez.

He appeared on the OnSide show, which is aired on Inter’s website on a weekly basis, and suggested that Beckham and his co-owners are still looking to sign two world class players to really put them on the MLS map and help to build the franchise.

The Daily Star also cite recent reports which suggest that Beckham has already been in discussions with Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, over a move for the player, although there’s no certainty at this stage as to whether Rodriguez himself would be open to such a move.