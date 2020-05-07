Sensing that he still had a lot left to give Man United, one former Red Devils star has laid the blame for his untimely exit from the club firmly at the feet of the board.

Although he appears to harbour no ill feelings, Ander Herrera clearly would’ve liked to have carried on his career at Old Trafford.

The Telegraph reported back in 2019 that the player wasn’t convinced by how much the club wanted to keep him with a new contract offer arriving too late, but now Herrera has spoken out about the differences of opinion between him and United’s hierarchy.

“When I look back a year ago, my intention was not to leave Manchester United,” Herrera told ESPN.

“I had some different opinions with the board but I respect them. I respect them a lot. They do things for Manchester United and I disagree with the people who say they don’t. They really suffer when things don’t go well and they really fight to bring Manchester United back.

“I disagreed with some of the decisions they made but this happens in football. In happens in every company.

“Apart from that, I respect them. I had a great relationship with Ed Woodward and with the owners when they came so I have nothing to complain about with them.”

The hard-working midfielder may not have been a household name as such, but his willingness to always give 100 percent quickly made him a fan favourite.

More Stories / Latest News Juventus working on prising Barcelona ace away from Nou Camp in player exchange deal Contact made: AC Milan consider €40m swoop or initial loan deal for Real Madrid star Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke sees his wealth rise by over £300m during the Coronavirus crisis

Up until Bruno Fernandes was signed earlier in 2020, United had looked a little lightweight and flat in midfield, making the initial decision to allow Herrera to depart an odd one to say the least.