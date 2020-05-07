Neymar is reportedly ready to leave Paris Saint-Germain and play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

The Brazil international could reportedly now seal a move away from PSG, swapping places with Paulo Dybala at Juventus, according to Don Balon.

The report suggests Lionel Messi feels betrayed by his old team-mate, with Neymar snubbing a return to Barcelona in favour of moving to Juve.

Messi is also said to be angered with Barca’s failure to re-sign Neymar as he prepares to leave Paris, according to Don Balon.

It should be quite something for the neutral, however, to get a glimpse of Neymar and Ronaldo in the same team if they do end up linking up together in Turin.

Ronaldo may be past his peak now but remains a lethal goal-scorer and one of the all-time greats of the game, while Neymar is also up there with the most naturally talented footballers on the planet.

Juventus have been dominant in Serie A in recent times and a signing like this would surely do wonders to make them stronger contenders for the Champions League as well.

Don Balon add that PSG are keen on signing Dybala in exchange for their star forward, with the Argentine another top talent who has perhaps been under-appreciated at his current club in recent times.