Photo: Jack Grealish drops possible Man United hint through social media

In some ways it’s easy to say that a like or a follow online doesn’t mean much but you have to think that players know what they are doing with a lot of their social media things.

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish was linked with a move to Man United again by The Express, and that makes this even more interesting.

Man United put out a fairly regulation Instagram post showing the players and fans celebrating, but there is a notable name who liked it:

Jack Grealish liked this recent #mufc photo on Instagram. ? pic.twitter.com/ooF22fZONp — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) May 7, 2020

Time will tell if he does eventually end up at Old Trafford or not, but it’s starting to look increasingly likely.

