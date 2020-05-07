Report suggests Mauricio Pochettino is closing in on Newcastle United job

It felt like Mauricio Pochettino would sit out the rest of this season with a view to taking over somewhere in the Summer, but this wasn’t what most expected.

He had built up a reputation as one of the best bosses in the world , and the positions at Man United, Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG and Bayern Munich all looked interesting at points this season, but they all seem secure for now.

As a result, he will have to look elsewhere, and The Daily Mail has quoted Le10Sport in saying that he’s closing in on taking the job.

It appears the main hold up would the the league actually ratifying the takeover deal, but there’s nothing at this point to suggest it won’t be okay.

You have to feel for Steve Bruce, he’s done a good job under difficult circumstances and he must’ve been excited at the prospect of managing at a club who would have the financial muscle to sign some big players, but it sounds like he won’t get that chance.

It’s hard to tell if Pochettino is just waiting for the takeover to go through before accepting the position, but it’s starting to sound inevitable.