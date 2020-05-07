The Future looks bright for Arsenal and Real Madrid as they dominate list featuring the best teenagers in football

We have to expect that clubs will run with smaller squads and transfers will become less common for a while, so young players will need to get more chances.

It’s likely that teams will be more reluctant to let their youngsters go as well, so teams with promising young players just now could have a huge advantage going forward.

Football Talent Scout compiled a list of the top 50 teenagers in football just now, and this is especially good reading if you are an Arsenal or Real Madrid fan.

From an Arsenal point of view it’s promising because they don’t have a strong squad or a lot of money to spend, so having a few emerging talents could be a god-send for Mikel Arteta, and William Saliba, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka made the top 10.

Real Madrid have been stockpiling the best young talents for a while now, and that could soon pay dividends as they start to develop into first team players as well.

They have two players who make the top 10:

It’s also worth noting that Eduardo Camavinga has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent months and most recently by The Express, so they might be able to add another top talent to their ranks soon.

Of course things will change and not every player will live up to their potential, but it’s certainly positive news from Arsenal’s point of view.