In what might be seen as a broad hint that he will shortly return to his homeland, one Man United and Chelsea target has spoken about the difficulties of playing abroad.

Borussia Dortmund star, Jadon Sancho, is likely to be one of the most sought-after stars in the upcoming summer transfer market, and the wunderkind explained some of the challenges of life in Germany.

“Another challenge. This one has been the biggest one yet,” he said in a Q&A on the official England YouTube channel.

“Living abroad is a whole different game, away from everyone, family, friends. The sacrifice is deep.”

The Sun suggest that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will make the winger his No.1 target when the transfer window re-opens, whilst sports journalist, Gab Marcotti, said to BTP Media that “I’ve been told Sancho would prefer a move back home in other words to London where he grew up,” giving Chelsea hope of beating the Red Devils to his signature.

More Stories / Latest News Blow for Arsenal as they’re no longer able to call upon the services of one player this season Agent of Arsenal star slams ‘fake news’ after apparent message on future at club amid €10m exit talk Arsenal on alert as Spanish giants include player on list of 17 to be sold or loaned

Frank Lampard was one of Sancho’s football heroes growing up, as he told The Independent, which could further strengthen the west Londoners claim for getting a deal over the line.

For either Premier League outfit, boasting Sancho in their ranks will surely help them enormously in an attacking sense, given his directness, purpose and desire to get forward at every opportunity.