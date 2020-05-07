Video: ‘Keep it together Kelly’ – Sky Sports pundits react after hilarious technical mishap

Not everything runs smoothly even for a broadcasting giant like Sky Sports, as presenter Kelly Cates and her guests found out on the Sky Football Show on Thursday.

During a segment in discussion with Claudio Ranieri, a random woman popped up on the screen as Cates continued the conversation with pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp.

SEE MORE: Video: Thierry Henry hilariously trolls Jamie Redknapp while looking back at classic Arsenal goal

Cates believed that it may well have been Ranieri’s wife who was perhaps helping him with the internet and chat connection, but the technical mishap led to all involved breaking out into a chuckle as Redknapp urged his colleague to ‘keep it together’ as she fought back hysterical laughter.

Eventually they all managed to regain their composure to answer her question, although we’ll never know what exactly went wrong with the call. A quick Google search would suggest that it was indeed Ranieri’s better half, who unwittingly went viral on Thursday…