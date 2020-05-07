Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has made an honest admission while discussing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future at the club amid doubts over his stay.

As noted by the Metro, there are question marks being raised over the prolific captain’s future at the Emirates as he has just 14 months remaining on his current contract.

SEE MORE: ‘I would like to come back’ – Former Arsenal legend wants to join Mikel Arteta’s revolution

The Gunners will arguably need to make a decision on his future this summer, be it a new contract being agreed or considering a possible sale, as they will not want to lose him for nothing in a year’s time given the quality and the possible transfer fee that he could command.

Henry, who established himself as an Arsenal legend before leaving for Barcelona, has been very candid when asked about the topic by Sky Sports, as seen in the video below, as he conceded that while obviously as an Arsenal fan he wants Aubameyang to stay in north London, he can’t tell him to stay when he left the club himself.

Time will tell what the Gabon international decides to do, and although it’s perhaps not what Arsenal fans want to hear from Henry as they would surely much rather hear him urge their current talisman to stay, it’s a fair answer as he won’t influence the decision either way.

The player himself has to decide what’s best for his career and life in what could be the last major contract he signs before edging towards the latter stages of his time on the pitch.

"How can I tell someone to stay when I left?" ?@ThierryHenry looks at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's situation at Arsenal on the #SkyFootballShow pic.twitter.com/7F8UIjXEnH — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 7, 2020