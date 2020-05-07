World-class €100m-rated ace holding out for Liverpool, Barcelona or Real Madrid move amid growing interest

Napoli ace Kalidou Koulibaly is reportedly holding out for a major move with Liverpool, PSG, Real Madrid and Barcelona touted as his most desired options if he is to leave.

The 28-year-old has established himself as one of the top defenders in Europe with his performances for the Serie A giants in recent years, offering a commanding presence at the back with his physicality, aerial prowess and reading of the game.

On top of that, his composure and technical quality in possession allows him to build out from the back, and so with his peak years now in front of him, he’ll hope to secure trophies to have something to show for his class.

According to Calciomercato, the likes of Everton, Tottenham and Newcastle Utd are interested in him, but although he’s now said to be ready to leave Napoli, he wants a club that can guarantee him a chance to feature on Europe’s biggest stages in the Champions League.

In turn, Liverpool, PSG, Barcelona and Real Madrid are specifically mentioned as the clubs that he would be willing to join, while it’s noted that Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis wants €100m for his star man although he may be resigned to having to accept less if an exit materialises.

It’s a blow for the likes of Spurs as they face missing out, but time will tell if the clubs in question are willing to satisfy Napoli’s demands to secure a deal.

Partnering Koulibaly with Virgil Van Dijk could give Liverpool a daunting centre-half pairing, while the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid could shore up their respective backlines with a top class addition to the side.