We all see so many transfer rumours that don’t come true, so even most fans will wonder how seriously to take some things.

It must be funny for the players to read through as well, but it’s rare to see them actually address the rumours personally.

The future of Dani Ceballos seems to be up in the air, it’s not clear if he has a long term future at Real Madrid or if Arsenal want to keep him, so reports have started to emerge about a move elsewhere.

The translation is sketchy but it looks like someone made a claim on Twitter that Real Madrid were prepared to offer €30m plus Dani Ceballos and Sergio Reguilon to sign Lucas Ocampos, but Ceballos quickly moved to shut it down:

Donald Trump offers very little to society but he can occasional trigger a useful GIF or meme, so this gets the message across pretty well.

It’s also worth noting that Ceballos joining Sevilla does seem highly unlikely. He came through the academy at their fierce rivals Real Betis so that would be a controversial move.

Perhaps he just wanted to make sure the Betis fans still think highly of him and that’s why he made the rare move to speak out on this rumour, but it certainly seems to rule this out.