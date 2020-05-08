According to Sport via Brazilian outlet UOL, Barcelona are close to securing the signing of Brazilian starlet Gustavo Maia for a total of €4.5m.

The report claims that Barcelona are expected to make contract offer to the Sao Paulo attacker’s representatives in the coming days.

Sport outline that the Blaugrana have already paid €1m to the Brazilian side for a purchase option on the 19-year-old.

The La Liga champions have until the end of July to pay a further €3.5m to secure the ace’s signature, if Barcelona don’t agree a deal by then, they would lose the €1m they paid for the option.

Sport claim that Barcelona and Sao Paulo have reached an agreement, with Maia’s move to Catalonia now hinging on the agreement of personal terms regarding his contract.

Maia is yet to make his senior debut for Sao Paulo but this doesn’t seem to have impacted Barcelona’s interest in the ace.

90min report that the Samba starlet can play as a left winger or a striker, adding that Maia tends to drift out wide when he’s being used in a central role.

Sport add that the ace was impressive in the last edition of the Sao Paulo Junior Cup, with Maia bagging three goals from seven games.

With many clubs set to be massively financially impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic, should Barcelona focus on strengthening their team with the signings of young talents?

This method would perhaps suit the club’s unmatched ability to develop promising players.