Barcelona-linked Dutch international valued at €70m+ by Euro rivals

Barcelona transfer target Stefan de Vrij has reportedly been valued at €70m+ by Inter while boss Antonio Conte has no intention of allowing him to leave.

The 28-year-old joined the Nerazzurri from rivals Lazio in 2018 in a key move that helped them to continue to solidify themselves as a top-four side in Serie A again.

Having returned to the Champions League and begun to push for the Scudetto this season under Conte, De Vrij has remained a pivotal part of that pursuit of success having now racked up 66 appearances for the club.

However, just over a fortnight ago, Calciomercato reported, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, that Barcelona were interested in the Dutch International and so that may well have raised concern among the Inter faithful over the risk of losing a key figure in the current side.

It appears as though they have little to worry about though as unsurprisingly given how important De Vrij has been to Conte and Inter again this season, Calciomercato now report that not only is the centre-half considered ‘untouchable’ by the Italian tactician, but the Serie A giants value him at nothing less than €70m with Barca specifically named in the report too.

That in turn should arguably end Barcelona’s interest as that is a mammoth fee to pay for a defender who is now 28, particularly in today’s market given the uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Time will tell if the reigning La Liga champions decide to press ahead or look elsewhere, but with Gerard Pique turning 34 next year and with just Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti as their only other senior options in the heart of the backline, it’s fair to say that they need reinforcements in that department whether it’s De Vrij or another target.