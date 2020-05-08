Blow for Borussia Dortmund as key duo expected to miss derby clash with Schalke

It seemed like this day would never come, but it’s finally time to start looking ahead to some team news around competitive fixtures.

It won’t surprise anyone that Germany is in a place where they can start to play again, the country is well known for being organized and sensible so they’ve done a good job in dealing with the pandemic, and the Bundesliga will benefit.

It was already a big league, but the world is craving competitive football so they will get some extra viewers when they start again next week, with an intriguing derby between Dortmund and Schalke set to take place.

You would imagine that players may be short of match fitness, but the break will have given everyone a chance to recover from any existing knocks, but that’s no the case for a couple of Dortmund players:

Axel Witsel and Emre Can could miss Borussia Dortmund’s Revierderby against Schalke after picking up an injury. (@westsven via @Ballzirkulation) — Get German Football News (@GGFN_) May 8, 2020

Despite an uncertain start from Bayern Munich the table now looks familiar with them sitting on top, so Dortmund need to start strongly and put the pressure on.

This looks set to be a tough game, and it will be eerie to see such a fierce rivalry being played out with no fans.