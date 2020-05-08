Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri is reportedly a man in demand as it’s suggested that he could be at the centre of a potential transfer scrap between Juventus and Inter.

The 25-year-old has played a limited role under Frank Lampard so far this season, making just 18 appearances across all competitions.

Having faced a battle for a starting berth with Marcos Alonso and at times Cesar Azpilicueta, it remains to be seen if he forms part of Lampard’s plans moving forward having failed to feature in the last five Premier League games prior to the suspension of the campaign.

Further, he has been left out of the matchday squad on 11 occasions across all competitions this season too, and so that perhaps raises question marks over his future at Stamford Bridge in itself.

The Sun have also previously reported that Chelsea have set their sights on Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell in a £50m move, and Emerson is specifically mentioned as perhaps being replaced with an exit creating space in the squad for a new arrival as well as raising a transfer fee to perhaps going towards funding such a swoop.

Now, according to Calciomercato, both Juventus and Inter want Emerson, with the latter said to have already made contact with Chelsea and his representatives as Antonio Conte will know him well from their time working together in west London.

It remains to be seen if the pieces fall into place to allow Emerson to move on, as Chelsea will surely be sensible to ensure that they have a deal in place for their desired target to fill the left-back role next season before green-lighting an exit for him which runs the risk of leaving them short if a replacement can’t be secured.

As for Emerson, he may well jump at the chance to join one of these Serie A giants who are battling for the title again if he is set to continue with a limited role at Chelsea moving forward.