According to the Sun via French outlet Foot Mercato, Chelsea are interested in signing Monaco left-back Fode Ballo-Toure.

The Sun hint that the 23-year-old former France Under-21s international could be an alternative option to Leicester star Ben Chilwell for the Blues.

The report states that the Foxes value Chilwell at around £60m, should the Blues really part with this kind of cash for the England international in the next transfer window?

Left-back is one of Chelsea’s problem areas, with Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri both looking unconvincing for the Blues lately.

Ballo-Toure, who struggled at Monaco under Thierry Henry and Leonardo Jardim, has performed well since Roberto Moreno became boss just before the turn of the year.

More Stories / Latest News Chief hints that £80m-rated Man United midfield target can leave if that’s his ‘desire’ Chelsea in talks to sign £50m-rated Premier League defender this summer Liverpool transfer news: World-class €100m-rated ace eyed, interest in £33m star confirmed

Ballo-Toure fits the mould of the modern full-back with his strong athletic attributes, ability on the ball and capability of getting up and down the flank.

The ace fits the wing-back role perfectly, he’s even featured as a left midfielder on seven occasions this season.

Frank Lampard has often experimented with a formation consisting of three central defenders and two wing-backs, Ballo-Toure would be an ideal fit for this kind of system.

The PSG academy graduate is also reportedly attracting the interest of Bundesliga outfits RB Leipzig and Schalke.

Ballo-Toure has made 25 appearances across all competitions this season, with the ace playing at left-midfield for seven of these outings.

Is a talent like Ballo-Toure a safer option when compared to someone like Chilwell who is expected to command a massive fee?