Previously the amount of money in football meant that a million here or there in wages didn’t seem like a huge stumbling block when it came to negotiations, but that might change now.

In many ways it would be great if football clubs did change things and became more prudent – only making a move when they feel it’s value for money rather than knowing they can afford it so it doesn’t matter.

Calciomercato have reported on the latest with Napoli striker Dries Mertens, and his future is still up in the air.

They indicate that he wants to stay at Napoli if possible, and he’s looking for around €4m a season to stay. That deal hasn’t been agreed yet, and it means Chelsea could have a chance to step in.

The problem for them is the report states that Chelsea are standing firm with an offer of only €3m per season, so there’s no sign of a breakthrough just now.

With his contract expiring this Summer it means that any club could sign him to a pre contract agreement if they can agree terms, but that’s yet to happen.