Chief hints that £80m-rated Man United midfield target can leave if that’s his ‘desire’

According to the Sun, Lazio sporting director Igli Tare has told Sky Sports Italia that star man Sergej Milinkovic-Savic leaving ‘shouldn’t be a problem’ if that is what the midfielder wants.

Tare reiterated that the 25-year-old’s ‘desire is crucial’, hinting that the Serie A outfit would be prepared to part ways with the Serbian if he wishes.

The Sun report that the versatile central midfielder is valued at £80m, with United’s rivals Chelsea also interested in the star’s services.

Even if the economical impact of the Coronavirus pandemic somewhat crashes the transfer market, we find it hard to believe that Lazio would accept significantly lower than £80m for the star.

Lazio are in a fairly safe position due to Milinkovic-Savic being contracted until 2024.

Tare reiterated that the Italian outfit will assess the star’s situation at the end of the season and no earlier.

Here’s what Lazio’s sporting director had to say on the star midfielder’s future:

“The player’s desire is crucial.”

“Generally speaking, if a player thinks that their time is up and wants to go somewhere else, it shouldn’t be a problem.”

“Eras come to an end. The fact he stayed in Rome for five years is because he has strong links with the city and club.”

“When there was some temptation, a bit on our part, a bit on his, we never went all the way. However, things must be assessed at the end of the season.”

The Sun add that the Red Devils have held an interest in the Serbian for a long time, with Jose Mourinho trying to sign the star during his time at Old Trafford, the report also claims that he could be a possible replacement for Paul Pogba, whose future is still up in the air – if media speculation is anything to go by.

The Serbia international has bagged five goals and registered seven assists in 31 appearances across all competition this season.

Lazio have been phenomenal in Serie A this season, the side sit second in the league and this is one of their best campaigns in quite a while.

Milinkovic-Savic has been used in a traditional central midfield role this season but he’s shown that he also possesses quality in the final third as an attacking midfielder in previous campaigns.

The ace would perhaps settle at Old Trafford fairly quickly, as he’d be alongside international teammate Nemanja Matic.

With Bruno Fernandes transforming Man United’s midfield since his arrival in January, the signing of Milinkovic-Savic could lead to the Red Devils having one of the best midfield in the league.