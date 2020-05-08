Ed Woodward branded ‘evil genius’ by ex-Man Utd boss who blames him for exit

Former Man Utd boss Louis van Gaal has branded the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward an ‘evil genius’ as he blames him for his departure from Old Trafford.

Despite winning the FA Cup in 2016, the Dutch tactician was sacked just two weeks later and replaced with Jose Mourinho after rumours had suggested that he was being lined up for the job.

While he has also pointed the finger at Mourinho since, Van Gaal has been quoted discussing his exit from United again and has seemingly singled out Woodward this time for criticism.

“I blame Ed Woodward, my CEO at Manchester United, much more than Mourinho,” Van Gaal told the Een-tweetje met Yves podcast, as quoted by the Mirror.

“In my view, Woodward is the evil genius.”

Woodward has received his fair share of criticism from the Man Utd faithful over the years due to the club’s lack of spending and then questionable strategy at times.

However, after Mourinho came and went, things are starting to look more positive under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and their more recent work in the transfer market is starting to pay dividends.

Whether or not it’s enough to get them back to the top remains to be seen, but there is seemingly no love lost between Van Gaal and Woodward, although perhaps being labelled a genius in whatever context isn’t the worst swipe in the world even though it certainly wasn’t meant as a compliment…