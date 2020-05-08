‘I am being harassed’ – Kyle Walker posts candid tweet after fresh report of breaking lockdown rules

Man City defender Kyle Walker has defended himself after a new report suggesting he has broken coronavirus lockdown rules on three separate occasions.

As noted by the Sun, the 29-year-old is reportedly said to now be facing a discussion with police and a £1,000 fine after being seen visiting his sister, his parents and then cycling near a second property that he is renting.

That has led to Walker posting the tweet below, where he has been very frank about personal issues he has been going through recently and he offers an explanation in an attempt to perhaps justify his actions.

It’s hard not to sympathise with Walker as ultimately mental health is so important, especially during the lockdown which is said to be negatively impacting countless people.

Nevertheless, the lockdown rules are clear and while many, many others have gone without seeing loved ones for weeks now, albeit who perhaps aren’t as vulnerable as Walker right now given what he’s been through, there is surely no justification for breaking the guidelines put in place by the UK government for anyone.

As we’re potentially heading towards some of those measures being eased next week, it’s hoped that comes as good news for Walker and helps him get through whatever he’s going through currently.

However, being in the position he’s in and having already made the headlines for his first breach of the rules, he must surely know better and now faces possible action by the authorities as well as his club after continuously being caught out not adhering to the guidelines, as per the Sun.

It’s hoped he’s getting the support he needs from Man City following his statement below, but he may well still need to now take responsibility for his actions and face the consequences regardless of what’s reported in the media.