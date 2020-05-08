It was a match for the ages, but one moment of the Liverpool v Barcelona Champions League semi-final second leg has come to define a Reds player, and he’s finally admitted to regretting his actions.

Anfield was alive with supporters believing that their club could do the impossible against the Catalans, despite trailing 3-0 from the first leg of their 2019 double header.

Once Andy Robertson decided to press down hard on Lionel Messi’s head, however, that seemed to take the atmosphere up a notch, though it’s an action that the Scot doesn’t want to be known for.

“Me and Fabinho were both tracking him (Messi) back, and we both ended up on the ground, and… yeah I just ruffled his hair a wee bit,” Robertson said on That Peter Crouch Podcast.

“He wasn’t too happy, but it’s something I wouldn’t do again that’s for sure! It’s a bit disrespectful to the best player that’s ever played this game.

“He was on the ground and I was on the ground, and I do regret it. But it’s something that everyone relates to me now, which isn’t the best!”

A commanding team performance, Robertson’s energy down the left flank on that fateful evening ensured that both Sergi Roberto and Nelson Semedo were unable to get forward as he surely would’ve wanted, meaning that Jurgen Klopp’s side were easily able to contain any attacks from Barca down their right side.

The early goal from Divock Origi set the tone for what is now arguably seen as Anfield’s greatest-ever night of football.