As the Premier League clubs get ready to return to action, the summer transfer window will come into focus shortly thereafter, and to that end, one former Manchester United player has spoken about what he believes a £70m target for the Red Devils will bring to the table.

Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish appears to be much sought after, after a string of mature performances for the Midlands-based side, and it seems almost certain that the 24-year-old will move on in the summer, whether or not the Villains are relegated.

Johnny Giles, who played for United between 1957 and 1963, believes the midfielder is a player in the mould of Paul Scholes and would complement the likes of Bruno Fernandes if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can secure his services.

“Grealish would be more likely to do a Scholes for Manchester United than Fernandes,” Giles said to the Daily Star.

“He plays on one side or the other for Villa, but I would like to see him playing in the ­middle. His control is good, he goes past people, and uses the ball well. He and Fernandes would be chalk and cheese in the way they play.

“So, Grealish could be coming from a deep ­position, and ­picking it up from the back four, and Fernandes would need that to pick him out. Fernandes is not going to be picking anyone out from the back. He needs the ball to get to him, then he can do what he is best at.”

Should the signs point to Grealish being available, the thorny issue that will remain is cost. The onset of the coronavirus pandemic has appeared to hit every club hard, and with most looking likely to tighten their belts this summer, it’s entirely possible that United will try and drive the price down before they commit to the purchase.

If Giles’ thoughts prove accurate, however, then even at £70m, Grealish could be the perfect acquisition.